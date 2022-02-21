Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 67.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after buying an additional 2,435,138 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,701,000 after purchasing an additional 316,551 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,205,000 after purchasing an additional 94,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,941,000 after buying an additional 49,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $300.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.71. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $269.38 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 28.83%.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

