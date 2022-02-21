Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 170,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 233.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,248 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 420.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,793,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,047 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,861 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 65.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,902,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $4.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

