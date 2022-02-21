Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Receives €105.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €105.00 ($119.32).

SAN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €93.03 ($105.72) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €87.47. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

