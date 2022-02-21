Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives $26.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

