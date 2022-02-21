United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.06.

DOCU stock opened at $110.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.37. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

