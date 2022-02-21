Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Omnicell also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.720 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.71.

OMCL stock opened at $125.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.22 and its 200-day moving average is $163.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $119.30 and a 1 year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $213,564.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $1,944,442. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Omnicell by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Omnicell by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Omnicell by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

