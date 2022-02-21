Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,397,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,214 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Livent were worth $170,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 136,956 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $22.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06. Livent Co. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $33.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

