6,415 Shares in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,682 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $698,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,986 shares of company stock worth $501,768. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.20.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $151.16 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.