Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 43,978 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Twinbeech Capital LP lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,978 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 41.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,614,000 after acquiring an additional 624,483 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 52,411 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,277,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,548,000 after buying an additional 884,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,422,000 after purchasing an additional 982,937 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KR opened at $45.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

