Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 43.1% during the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 35.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 41.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AHCO stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.