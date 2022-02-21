Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 107,171 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Twinbeech Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 88.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,171 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after acquiring an additional 40,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 756,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,463,000 after acquiring an additional 301,897 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares valued at $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

