Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 1,925,400 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 3,874.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,975,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,925,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $15,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prospect Capital by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 565,410 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Prospect Capital by 21.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,151,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,266,000 after buying an additional 557,671 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Prospect Capital by 2,862.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 432,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 417,441 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Prospect Capital by 148.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 607,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 362,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 17.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 353,061 shares during the period. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSEC shares. Raymond James raised Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

