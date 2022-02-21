Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 36,200 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $17,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.62.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $218.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.92. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.38 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

