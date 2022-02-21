Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $16.69 Million Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 70.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $16,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.25%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

