Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $16,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 260,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after buying an additional 155,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after buying an additional 2,206,252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

