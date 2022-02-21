Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 54,901 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,454,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,901 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in QuinStreet were worth $43,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QNST. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,022,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 738.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 320,998 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 217,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,844,000 after purchasing an additional 180,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 305.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 178,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

QNST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $10.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $594.08 million, a PE ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

