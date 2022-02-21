United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $38,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,090.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 49.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.00 per share, with a total value of $2,205,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $159,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $120.12 on Monday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $156.00. The stock has a market cap of $679.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

