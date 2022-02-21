Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.050 EPS.

Shares of THC opened at $80.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on THC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.14.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,349 shares of company stock worth $1,785,917 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

