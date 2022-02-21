Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $34.87 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 675,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $34,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,304,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,086,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,760,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after buying an additional 73,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65.

