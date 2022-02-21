AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,737 shares of company stock worth $457,303. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AtriCure from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

ATRC stock opened at $61.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.16. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.35.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

