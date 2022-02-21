SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAP opened at $115.71 on Monday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.09.

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

