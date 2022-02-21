TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Black Knight by 235.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Black Knight during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Black Knight by 276.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 65.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $55.86 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.22.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

