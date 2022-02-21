Brokerages Anticipate Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Post $0.82 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.98. Navient reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

NAVI stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. Navient has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Navient by 54.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 5.5% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in Navient by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

