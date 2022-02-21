Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 183.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 361,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $18,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 39.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after acquiring an additional 183,630 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1,358.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 159,268 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4,821.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 236,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 41,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

KTB stock opened at $46.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $52.95. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

