Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 565,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,954,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 964.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $23.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $68.57.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

