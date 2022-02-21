Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.73) to €32.50 ($36.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of PHG opened at $34.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

