Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Raised by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 583.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,872 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 315.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 128.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $214.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2,383.26, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.23 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.39.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

