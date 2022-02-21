iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.208 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Shares of TSE XIU opened at C$32.28 on Monday. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$26.88 and a 1-year high of C$33.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.82.
About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
