Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.58) price objective on the stock.

Shares of AUY stock opened at GBX 364 ($4.93) on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 280 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 380 ($5.14). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 304.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 306.78. The company has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.06%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

