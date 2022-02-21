Swerve Market Capitalization Tops $3.38 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Swerve has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $2.12 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. One Swerve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Swerve

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,308,621 coins and its circulating supply is 16,115,174 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

