CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. CoreCivic reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.98. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,170,000 after buying an additional 444,324 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,963,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after buying an additional 900,290 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,833,000 after buying an additional 72,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 148,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

