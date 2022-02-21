Brokerages Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target at $12.60

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Harmonic stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.83 million, a P/E ratio of 84.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

