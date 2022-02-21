Analysts Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Target Price at $42.60

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBA. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.91, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -829.13%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

