Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives $28.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 3.50. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $22.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0473 dividend. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

