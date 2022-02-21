Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives $28.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRMRF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0473 dividend. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

