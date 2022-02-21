Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,336,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 118,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $19,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Tenneco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

TEN opened at $10.51 on Monday. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $863.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

