CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $20,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 12.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $7,658,000. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in CF Industries by 80.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CF Industries by 403.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 147,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 118,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,810 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.04.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $73.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

