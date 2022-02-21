United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,919 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,197 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 150,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,357,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $46.61 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

