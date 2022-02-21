Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1,779.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 627,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594,209 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $21,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

