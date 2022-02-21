Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys New Stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,596,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,862,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $15,924,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $879,000.

NYSEARCA UVXY opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $108.00.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

