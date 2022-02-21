Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 12,549 iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 502.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00.

