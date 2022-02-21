Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 231,409 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 1,103.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,409 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $23,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $92,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $74.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

