Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $24.76 Million Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 404,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $24,760,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $986,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $57.05 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

