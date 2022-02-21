Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 3,234 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $31,987,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $26,391,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 108,074 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.55.

NYSE:SJM opened at $138.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.87. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $111.59 and a 52 week high of $145.82. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

