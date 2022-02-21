Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 678.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,820 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $25,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 860,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,926,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 58,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 6,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 211,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $112.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average of $115.90. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.15 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

