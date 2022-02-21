Mask Network Price Hits $4.54 on Top Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $132.34 million and approximately $29.91 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for $4.54 or 0.00012059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00037857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00107827 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

MASK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

