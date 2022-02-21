Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) declared a dividend on Monday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 3,850 ($52.10) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 3,236 ($43.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,525 ($74.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,447.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,824.33.

DPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($71.72) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,960 ($53.59) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,400 ($73.07) to GBX 5,700 ($77.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

