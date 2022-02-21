Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) declared a dividend on Monday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 3,850 ($52.10) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 3,236 ($43.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,525 ($74.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,447.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,824.33.

DPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($71.72) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,960 ($53.59) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,400 ($73.07) to GBX 5,700 ($77.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

