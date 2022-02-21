13,924 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Bought by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Franklin Resources by 16.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEN opened at $30.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

