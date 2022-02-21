Two Sigma Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP)

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $534,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DRIP opened at $3.94 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.