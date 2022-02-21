31,709 Shares in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 65,158 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,862,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,625,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,538,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $37.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGP. Macquarie cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

